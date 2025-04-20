Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $10.09 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 184.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,872 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. DZ Bank raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 17,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total value of $2,118,669.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,938.37. This represents a 9.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,540,875. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $104.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.16 and a 200-day moving average of $97.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.40, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 854.05%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

