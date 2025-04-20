Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 46,646 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,988. The trade was a 99.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,059,661.20. The trade was a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR opened at $93.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.01. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $125.41.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

