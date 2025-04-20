Thematics Asset Management Reduces Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Thematics Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.12% of Planet Fitness worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,139.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $93.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.11.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

