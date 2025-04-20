Thematics Asset Management Trims Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Thematics Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,221 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Natera were worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Natera by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 1,328.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera stock opened at $148.08 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $421,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,782 shares in the company, valued at $19,917,535.36. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total value of $563,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,129.12. The trade was a 29.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,922 shares of company stock worth $51,603,664. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.76.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

