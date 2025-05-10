FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Hubbell by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Hubbell by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mindset Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hubbell from $430.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total transaction of $452,865.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,462.62. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock opened at $356.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.31. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $299.43 and a 52-week high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.72%.

Hubbell announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

