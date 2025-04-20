Short Interest in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Decreases By 19.2%

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 462,200 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 571,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of KSPI traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.58. The stock had a trading volume of 329,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day moving average is $100.63. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $143.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its holdings in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 1,095.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 125,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 114,761 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

