Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Update

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 33,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Crown Crafts Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRWS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,741. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 2.81%.

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Crafts

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 14.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 35,565 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

