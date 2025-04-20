Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) is Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 500,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,283 shares during the quarter. Mercury Systems comprises 1.6% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $21,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 762.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 0.86. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Baird R W raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

In other news, CAO Douglas Munro sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $26,251.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,916.64. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $104,873.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,236.08. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,314 shares of company stock worth $234,454 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

