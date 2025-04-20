Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,111,100 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 883,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,587.3 days.
Shares of COCSF stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $9.15. 3,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37.
