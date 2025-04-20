Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lomiko Metals Price Performance

Shares of LMRMF remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. Lomiko Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

