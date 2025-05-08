Deutsche Bank AG Has $820.34 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,734,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,002,640 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.03% of Mondelez International worth $820,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,437,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,477,000 after acquiring an additional 931,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,913,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,954,000 after purchasing an additional 708,523 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,074,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,491,000 after buying an additional 975,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,118,755,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $67.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

