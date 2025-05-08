Citizens Business Bank Purchases 459 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Citizens Business Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,218,143,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after buying an additional 4,402,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,300,000 after buying an additional 3,773,422 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,261,000 after buying an additional 3,500,023 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $58.24 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.74.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

