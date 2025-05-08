Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,786 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $43,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,139.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $101.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.41. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.