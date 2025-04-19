Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 125,800 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Post worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POST. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in Post by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,818,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $984,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Post from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Post Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $115.01 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.70 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day moving average of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $229,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,631.19. This trade represents a 18.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 15,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,180.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,835. This represents a 43.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,129,355. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

