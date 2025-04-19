Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells 3,125 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.2 %

ADI opened at $176.27 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.00 and its 200 day moving average is $214.33.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.11%.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Analog Devices from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.05.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

