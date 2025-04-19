Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Multicoin Capital Management LLC

Multicoin Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057,447 shares during the quarter. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust comprises approximately 3.0% of Multicoin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Multicoin Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust worth $11,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 447.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 252,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 206,282 shares during the last quarter. Kaleidoscope Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter worth $5,290,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $5,047,000. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $4,480,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $3,995,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Performance

BTC opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.96. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $48.07.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

