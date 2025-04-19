Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HSBC cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $262.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.54 and a 200-day moving average of $239.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.62 and a twelve month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.