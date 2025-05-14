monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Lowered to $345.00 at Barclays

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $360.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MNDY. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on monday.com from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on monday.com from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on monday.com from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

monday.com Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $290.49 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $342.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.15, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $282.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.93 million. monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

