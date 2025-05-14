BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) EVP Tonit M. Calaway Sells 27,736 Shares

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $910,572.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,042,724.43. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.6%

BWA stock opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.91.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 133.4% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1,515.0% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 63.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in BorgWarner by 123.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

