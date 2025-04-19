BOS Asset Management LLC Acquires 217 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $161.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

