Capital International Sarl Makes New Investment in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 118,528 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,494,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,857,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,320,000 after acquiring an additional 334,545 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after buying an additional 23,403 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $4,875,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CM. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average of $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.6723 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

