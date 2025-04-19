Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.3% of Capital International Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $113,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LLY opened at $841.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $798.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $829.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $820.35.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

