Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Boosted by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 170.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,265 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,455 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 8.0% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Netflix were worth $245,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $760,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,958 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $362,933.10. The trade was a 98.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $973.03 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $954.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $891.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $416.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Argus boosted their target price on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,023.49.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

