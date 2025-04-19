Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 55,039 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,461,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,039 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $789,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,152,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $262,807,000 after purchasing an additional 86,396 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 318.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,018,219 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $232,195,000 after acquiring an additional 774,828 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,804,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $220.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

