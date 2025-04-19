General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Boosted by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,655 shares during the period. General Electric makes up 0.9% of Capital International Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $76,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in General Electric by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

GE opened at $181.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $146.78 and a fifty-two week high of $214.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.12 and its 200 day moving average is $186.50.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

View Our Latest Report on GE

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.