Capital World Investors Reduces Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,509,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 617,997 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.11% of Synchrony Financial worth $2,763,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 178,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 25,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $47.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $70.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

