Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 191 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,433,000 after purchasing an additional 96,618 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,732,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 362.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $563.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.99 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $645.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $740.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Leerink Partners raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,019.00 to $917.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $963.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

