Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Unico American shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 1,024 shares traded.

Unico American Stock Down 13.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Unico American

(Get Free Report)

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.