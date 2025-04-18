UBS Group Lowers Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Price Target to $13.00

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley upgraded Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Price Performance

RITM opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. Rithm Capital has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Research analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RITM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 49,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.