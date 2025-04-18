Short Interest in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Expands By 120.0%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Legacy Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $496,000.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSMV opened at $46.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.0685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

