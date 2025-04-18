TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL) Short Interest Down 27.5% in March

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of TPGXL stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59.
TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a $0.4344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%.
