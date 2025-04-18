Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 46,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 28,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after buying an additional 350,570 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.6 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.90%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Stories

