Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,735 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 35,282 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel raised its position in Starbucks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.24.

SBUX stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.84 and a 200-day moving average of $98.37. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.71%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

