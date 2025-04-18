Promising Ecommerce Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 15th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, GameStop, W.W. Grainger, and Regal Rexnord are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks refer to publicly traded companies that primarily generate revenue by selling products or services online, leveraging digital platforms to reach consumers globally. These companies often focus on innovative technologies, efficient logistics, and a strong online presence to drive sales, making them a popular choice among investors seeking growth opportunities in the digital economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.37. 12,586,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,679,888. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.06. Walmart has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

NYSE CL traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,673. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GameStop stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.88. 5,417,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,325,611. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. GameStop has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.34 and a beta of -0.44.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

GWW traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,002.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,612. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $992.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,072.08. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $874.98 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

RRX stock traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $98.64. 288,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.34 and a 200-day moving average of $150.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $185.28.

