Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Grows Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,615,000 after buying an additional 959,696 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,788,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,239,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,252,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,324,000 after acquiring an additional 33,603 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 962,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ASML by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,494,000 after purchasing an additional 281,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $640.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $699.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $714.73. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $1.5855 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $906.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

