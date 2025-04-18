Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Short Interest Down 55.7% in March

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.0 days.

Rubis Price Performance

OTCMKTS RUBSF remained flat at C$25.82 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.30. Rubis has a fifty-two week low of C$23.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.26.

About Rubis

Rubis engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities for commercial and industrial customers in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates through Energy Distribution and Renewable Electricity Production segments. It is involved in the bulk liquid storage of fuels, biofuels, chemicals, and agrifood products; and retails and distributes fuels, heating oils, lubricants, liquefied gases, and bitumen, as well as provides logistics services comprising trading-supply, refining, and shipping activities.

