Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the March 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays cut shares of SES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SGBAF
SES Stock Performance
About SES
SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SES
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.