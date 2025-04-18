Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the March 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of SES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBAF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.42. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SES has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $6.57.

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

