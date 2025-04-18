Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.46, but opened at $28.34. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $27.95, with a volume of 3,438,764 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $815.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.20 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

See Also

