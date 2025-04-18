Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Unloaded Rep. Bruce Westerman

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Broadcom stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 3/20/2025.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.1 %

AVGO stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.99. 22,452,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,367,663. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after buying an additional 6,573,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,647,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,624,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,893,010,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,380,411,000 after buying an additional 5,258,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,300. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 719,776 shares of company stock valued at $131,065,542. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.28.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

