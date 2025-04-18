Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Up 4.8% – Still a Buy?

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.21 and last traded at $56.59. 166,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 200,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KRUS

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $705.86 million, a PE ratio of -86.03 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.34.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 556,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,400,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,809,000 after purchasing an additional 156,723 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 367,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,245,000 after purchasing an additional 51,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,413,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.