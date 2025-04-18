Marshall Wace LLP Buys 181,250 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1,767.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,250 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $52,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,321,922.75. This trade represents a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $285.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Chubb from $329.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chubb from $271.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.21.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

