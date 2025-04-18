Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Trading 1.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €6.76 ($7.68) and last traded at €6.66 ($7.57). 122,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.55 ($7.44).

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Down 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is €6.81 and its 200 day moving average is €5.46. The stock has a market cap of $653.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.47, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.89.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

