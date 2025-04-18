Herald Investment Management Ltd Has $11.58 Million Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Kulicke and Soffa Industries comprises approximately 1.9% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.46% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $11,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 36,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $29.10 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 242.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. Research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 683.33%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.