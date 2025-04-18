Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Bought by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,077,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,903 shares during the period. Hayward makes up approximately 1.8% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.96% of Hayward worth $31,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAYW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hayward by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,305,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,174,000 after buying an additional 3,589,352 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,109,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,282 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $67,399,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hayward by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,380,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,693,000 after purchasing an additional 201,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hayward by 525.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,295,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,273 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hayward alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research cut Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Hayward Stock Performance

HAYW opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $327.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,720.80. The trade was a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.