Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Trading Up 17.6% – Should You Buy?

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report) shot up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). 730,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 484,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Kanabo Group Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 24.36 and a current ratio of 2.78.

About Kanabo Group

Kanabo is creating a new standard in the medical cannabis industry by improving the well-being of millions around the world. Its focus is on the distribution of Cannabis-derived products for medical patients, and non-THC products for CBD consumers.

Kanabo have conducted extensive R&D in order to develop high-quality Cannabis extract formulas, innovative medical-grade vaporisers, and various non-smoking consumption solutions – making use easy and accessible for anyone in need of treatment.

