Digital Media Stocks To Follow Now – April 18th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Digital Realty Trust are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks refer to publicly traded companies that primarily operate in the digital and online media space, including areas such as content creation, streaming services, social media platforms, and online advertising. These stocks are driven by trends in technology and consumer behavior, with their performance often linked to the rapid evolution of digital platforms and the increasing importance of internet-based content and services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.28 on Friday, hitting $109.03. 17,805,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,607,737. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $348.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,206,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,358. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $148.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

NYSE:DLR traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.86. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.10, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Featured Articles