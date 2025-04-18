Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Nickel Creek Platinum Price Performance
Shares of Nickel Creek Platinum stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.
About Nickel Creek Platinum
