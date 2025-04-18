Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Nickel Creek Platinum Price Performance

Shares of Nickel Creek Platinum stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.

Get Nickel Creek Platinum alerts:

About Nickel Creek Platinum

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals (PGM) in North America. The company's flagship property is the Nickel-Copper-PGM Shäw project located in the southwestern Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as Wellgreen Platinum Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.