Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Trading Down 16.4% – Time to Sell?

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
Lomiko Metals Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.
Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
About Lomiko Metals
Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.
