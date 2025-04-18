Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the March 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTWG. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VTWG traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,945. The company has a market capitalization of $868.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.53. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $160.03 and a one year high of $231.13.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

