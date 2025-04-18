Short Interest in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Drops By 44.2%

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WesBanco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSBCP remained flat at $25.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $25.60.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

WesBanco Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WesBanco stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WSBCP Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

